'Udhayanidhi never used the word genocide': Chief Minister MK Stalin defends son in 'Sanatan Dharma' row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday defended his son Udhayanidhi, who is at the centre of a storm over his "sanatan dharma must be eradicated" remark. He said it was unfair for the Prime Minister to make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has courted controversy after claiming that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Terming the criticism surrounding his son's remarks as "a false narrative", MK Stalin said, "Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging that Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatana thoughts."

"The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated this falsehood in northern states. However, Minister Udhayanidhi never used the word 'genocide' in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said in a statement.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh "shared the same lie and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi's denial, these Union Ministers did not retract their statements", Stalin stated.

He even questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over a bounty offered on his son’s head by a seer from the state.

“Did the Uttar Pradesh government take any action against him? Instead, they filed cases against Udhayanidhi. In these circumstances, it is disheartening to hear from the media that the Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers.”

“The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly,” added the DMK chief.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of "twisting" his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was "globe-trotting", afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya earlier in a tweet said that Udhayanidhi's remark on 'Sanatana Dharma' was a call for "genocide" of 80 per cent of the population that followed it.

(With inputs from India Today, PTI)

Also Read: Sanatan Dharma row: FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya for 'genocide' tweet against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Also Read: 'I will increase bounty': Ayodhya seer reiterates death threat against Stalin over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark