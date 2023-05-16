Union minister Nitin Gadkari gets another death threat; probe underway: Report

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has received a death threat at his Delhi residence via phone call on Monday, said a report

The police were informed about the matter by the staff at the minister’s office and the investigation has started. ANI quoted sources as saying that Gadkari received the death threat on Monday evening.

"Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now," reported ANI.

This is the second time Nitin Gadkari has received death threat call in his office. Earlier on January 14, a man named Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha made a threatening call to Gadkari’s public relations office in Nagpur. This call was made from a jail in Belagavi, Karnataka. He demanded Rs 100 crore and claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was being threatened from jail. The caller is a notorious gangster and murder accused Jayesh Kantha, who is imprisoned in Belagavi jail. He threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail," Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said.

On Monday, while addressing a program on the death anniversary of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the minister said that the elections are won on ‘politics of service’ rather than on ‘posters and banners’

“Now I have decided that in the next election, I will not put up any poster or banner, I will not offer tea to anyone or do anything else. Those who want to vote for me will do so and those who don’t want to, will not," he said.

