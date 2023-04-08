Innovation and entrepreneurship are the future of India, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

SPJIMR Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE) successfully hosted its marquee event, Viraasat, in Mumbai on Saturday. The event was a celebration of the success of family businesses in India and brought together members of the ecosystem to exchange knowledge and strengthen networks.

The event was attended by the Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, who delivered the inaugural address. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd and Chairman of the Board of Governors, SPJIMR, delivered the chairman's address.

The event was attended by Guest of Honour Anant Singhania – CEO of JK Enterprises and President of the Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC), as well as dignitaries Jagdish Lakhani - Joint Executive Secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and Yogi Sriram - Advisor to CEO & MD Group HR, L&T.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari stressed the need for innovation and entrepreneurship, stating that "Innovation and entrepreneurship are the future of India, and we must focus on creating wealth and employment using futuristic technology and reducing imports."

He also appreciated the efforts of SPJIMR in shaping the future of India's family businesses through CFBE and its various programmes and initiatives.

The plenary session, FMB Trailblazers, featured panel members discussing the latest trends affecting global and Indian industry, while Session 1, Changing Gears: Innovating Disruptions to Zoom Ahead, featured panel members discussing innovations in disruptions. Session 2, A Tête-à-tête with Family Business Entrepreneurs, had guest speakers sharing their experiences and insights. The winners of the Beta Start event also presented their innovative startup ideas.

The event also featured the vRddhi Pitch Fest, where fund seekers and investors came together to connect and explore opportunities. Session 3, Attracting Growth Capital, featured panel members discussing ways to attract growth capital. The event concluded with a Fireside Chat with Startup Trailblazers.

The event was an opportunity for family businesses to learn about the latest trends affecting the global and Indian industries and to help them get future-ready. As Dean Varun Nagaraj, SPJIMR said, "This event aligns with our mission to influence practice and promote value-based growth through pioneering programs and pedagogical innovations. We are proud to host Viraasat and to provide a platform for family businesses."

Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director – Center for Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Chairperson – Post Graduate Programme in Family Managed Business, and Professor Finance & Economics, added that "Viraasat is not just a celebration of the success of family businesses but also a platform to learn, network and prepare for the future. We believe that family businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, and it is important to provide them with the support and resources they need to thrive in a rapidly changing business environment."