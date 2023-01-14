Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office receives threat calls; police starts investigation

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has received two death threats since morning. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Following the incident, security at the office was increased.

An unknown person called the union minister's office's landline number twice and threatened to kill him, according to sources quoted by India Today.

Additionally, the caller expressed a threat to blow up the office. Soon after, office staff members notified the police.

Gadkari's office is said to have received two consecutive calls between 11:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m and a complaint was filed with the nearest police station on behalf of Nitin Gadkari's Public Relations Office at Khamla in Nagpur Chowk, which is about 1 kilometre from the union minister's house.

Nagpur Police and Nitin Gadkari's office later confirmed the news.

According to IANS, the caller allegedly said the name of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

According to the report, the caller demanded extortion and threatened Gadkari with death before abruptly terminating the call. - Nitin Gadkari is in Nagpur for the Makar Sankranti celebrations.