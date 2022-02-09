UP election 2022: Phase 1 polling date, timings; Check list of constituencies and more

India’s most populous state – Uttar Pradesh -- will vote for the first phase of UP election 2022. Elections will take place in the state from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Voting for the first phase will take place on February 10 in 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts out of the 403 seats in the state. Of these 58 seats, 9 are reserved.



Polling on these seats will be held between 7am-6pm on February 10. UP election 2022 phase 1 will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP and around 2.27 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase. As many as 623 candidates are contesting in the first phase, of which 9 are incumbent ministers.



The ministers whose electoral fate will be decided on February 10 include Anil Sharma, Atul Garg, Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, Dinesh Khatik, Dr GS Dharmesh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Shrikant Sharma and Sandeep Singh.



Also read: UP elections: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath launch BJP manifesto for polls today

List of Constituencies in phase 1 of UP elections

• Aligarh

• Agra

• Agra North

• Agra Rural

• Bah

• Fatehpur Sikri

• Mant

• Ghaziabad

• Mathura

• Meerut

• Meerut Cantt

• Meerut South

• Agra Cantt (SC)

• Hapur (SC)

• Hastinapur (SC)

• Khair (SC)

• Purqazi (SC)

• Khurja (SC)

• Hastinapur(SC)

• Iglas (SC)

• Baldev (SC)

• Sahibabad

• Siwalkhas

• Sardhana

• Meerapur

• Khatauli

• Dholana

• Koil

• Chhata

• Goverdhan

• Etmadpur

• Budhana

• Barauli

• Atrauli

• Jewar

• Sikandrabad

• Noida

• Garhmukteshwar

• Syana

• Bulandshahr

• Anupshahr

• Shamli

• Gautam Buddha Nagar

• Kairana

• Thana Bhawan

• Charthawal

• Muzaffar Nagar

• Shikarpur

• Dadri

• Debai

• Kithore

• Dhaulana

• Modi Nagar

• Chharra

• Chhaprauli

• Baraut

• Baghpat

• Loni

• Muradnagar

Also read: Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP declares 91 candidates, 13 ministers find place in list

UP election polling

• First phase: February 10, 58 constituencies

• Second phase: February 14, 55 constituencies

• Third phase: February 20, 59 constituencies

• Fourth phase: February 23, 60 constituencies

• Fifth phase: February 27, 60 constituencies

• Sixth phase: March 3, 57 constituencies

• Seventh phase: March 7, 54 constituencies