UP elections: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath launch BJP manifesto for polls today

Ahead of the elections in India’s most populous state – Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto today. The party manifesto was released at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar at 10:30 am.



Those interested can watch the manifesto release on BJP’s official Twitter and Facebook handles. Besides this, you can also catch the BJP manifesto release on the official BJP YouTube channel and the BJP website.



The release of the manifesto was among several events that got postponed due to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. Besides Shah and Adityanath, state election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-incharge Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, president of Sankalp Patra Dinesh Sharma among others.



Meanwhile, the BJP released a list of 91 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, giving tickets to 13 ministers and repeating its sitting MLA from Ayodhya in January. Ministers in the fray include Siddharth Nath Singh (Allahabad West) and Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (Allahabad South).



Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi will contest from Deoria and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has also found a place in the list. BJP has repeated the sitting MLA from Ayodhya—Ved Prakash Gupta.



Elections in India’s most populous state will be held from February 10 in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Besides this, the saffron party will also release its election manifesto in Goa today in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.



(With inputs from Abhishek Mishra, Namrata Agarwal)