UP Nikay Chunav Results 2023: It's BJP all the way! Party records win in Ayodhya, Jhansi, maintains lead in others

Counting of votes is underway for the UP urban local body polls but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clearly emerged as the winner. The ruling BJP retained the mayoral seat in the temple town of Ayodhya with party candidate Girish Pati Tripathi defeating his nearest rival Ashish of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 35,638 votes.

Tripathi bagged 77,494 votes while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Rehan secured the third position pocketing 15,107 votes. BSP candidate Ram Murti got 12,852 votes while Congress' Pramila Rajput bagged 4,084 votes, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bihari Lal Arya has won the post of Jhansi's mayor with a margin of 83,587 votes over his nearest contender Arvind Babloo from Congress. Bihari Lal Arya bagged 1,23,503 votes, and defeated his nearest rival Arvind Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 83,587 votes.

BJP candidate Vinod Agarwal has won with a margin of over 3,500 votes in Moradabad Municipal Corporation Election. It has also retained the Mayoral seat in Bareilly with its candidate Umesh Gautam winning for the second time in a row.

The party is currently leading in the state capital Lucknow after over 20 rounds of counting in Lucknow mayor seat.

UP Nikay Chunav

Besides elections to 17 posts of mayor, voting was also held to elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of nagar palika parishads, 542 chairpersons of nagar panchayats and 7,104 members of nagar panchayats in the urban local bodies' polls in Uttar Pradesh, on May 4 and 11.

Voting was also held to elect 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected unopposed.

Shahjahanpur voted to elect its first mayor. Meerut and Aligarh had Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) mayors in 2017, while the BJP ruled the rest.

In all, 162 public representatives were elected unopposed, while there were as many as 83,378 candidates in the poll fray for 14,522 posts.

In the urban local bodies' elections, 53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase covering 38 districts on May 11, while the voter turnout in the first phase on May 4 was 52 per cent covering 37 districts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE: 'Nafrat ki bazaar' shut, says Rahul Gandhi on Congress' massive win