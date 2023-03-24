WATCH | CCTV visuals show Amritpal Singh walking with umbrella in Haryana 

Fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was seen walking on a street in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad area in a recently surfaced CCTV footage. The fugitive Khalistani leader can be seen crossing the street in a light-blue shirt and black pants. He was also seen with a black umbrella and a small bag. The footage can be dated back to March 20 but has surfaced only now, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | CCTV visuals near the house in Kurukshetra, Haryana where Amritpal Singh stayed the night of 19th March. Punjab IGP says that Singh stayed here on the night of 19th & left the next day. One woman, Baljeet Kaur has been arrested in this regard.



(CCTV visuals from March… pic.twitter.com/KcouIO4JtQ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

The woman who allegedly gave shelter to Amritpal Singh and his associate Pappalpreet Singh at her home has been arrested. She has been identified as Baljit Kaur. The Punjab Police nabbed the woman from Shahabad. She had known Pappalpreet for more than two years.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, ‘We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Pappalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police.’

This, however, is not the first time any video or photographic evidence of Amritpal Singh on the run. A photograph of Singh on surfaced on March 22, which showed him carrying his “getaway” bike on a cart. Singh reportedly fled on this bike after changing cars while being chased by the Punjab police. He is seen wearing a pink turban in this picture.

Image Source: India Today

Amritpal Singh was declared a fugitive after he ran away following an intense car chase through Jalandhar. Punjab Police has launched a manhunt against the Waris Punjab De chief and his aides.

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)

