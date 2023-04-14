scorecardresearch
Watch: Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow after being disqualified as MP

Last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP, effective March 23, after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case

Workers move goods as Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI) Workers move goods as Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked by the Lok Sabha Housing Committee to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence.

Rahul Gandhi was allotted the bungalow after his election as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.

PTI quoted sources as saying that Gandhi is likely to soon vacate the official bungalow allotted to him.

While Rahul Gandhi has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as SPC cover was removed from her security.

Published on: Apr 14, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
