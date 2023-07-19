'We would like Mamata Banerjee to be': TMC MP suggests Bengal CM's name after Cong chief's 'intention not to gain power' remark

After the Congress party expressed that it is not keen on taking the Prime Minister’s chair after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress, which is one of the partners in the newly formed alliance, has pitched West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as the PM face.

Trinamool MP Satabdi Roy, while speaking to reporters in Birbhum, on Tuesday said: "We wish our leader and Chief Minister would go to that post. But the next step to that could be a different thing. There is no harm in dreaming and desire."

On Tuesday during the inaugural 26-party meet of Opposition leaders, held in Bengaluru, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress' intention is "not to assume power for ourselves”.

He said that he aimed at defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in next general elections. Kharge said the parties may have differences among themselves at the state level, but they can be put aside for the sake of the public.

On Tuesday, the Opposition parties announced the name for their alliance 'INDIA', and finalised ‘Jeetega Bharat’ as the combine's tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. INDIA stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The name was suggested by Mamata Banerjee and there was a lot of discussion on the full form of INDIA, news agency PTI said quoting multiple sources.

The Opposition parties framed the strategy for the 2024 electoral contest and tagged it as a fight between the BJP and the rest of the country.

Kharge said: "Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously."

The Congress is the largest party with a pan-India presence from the newly-formed alliance. The political parties which have come together are:

INC

AITC

DMK

Aam Aadmi Party

Janata Dal (United)

Rashtriya Janata Dal

JMM

NCP (Sharad Pawar)

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Samajwadi Party

Rashtriya Lok Dal

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

J&K National Conference

PDP

CPI (M)

CPI

CPI(M-L)L

Revolutionary Socialist Party

All India Forward Bloc

MDMK

VCK

KDMK

MMK

IUML

Kerala Congress (M)

Kerala Congress (Joseph)

After the alliance name triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP saying the name will not change their character and the 2024 Lok Sabha battle is going to be 'Bharat Mata versus INDIA'.

During the NDA meeting on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said alliances built on negativity never succeeded and asserted that the NDA will win a third consecutive term. The NDA conclave was held hours after the Opposition meet in Bengaluru.

