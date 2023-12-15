'What are terrorists wanted in India doing in Canada?': Amit Shah on Canada's Nijjar killing allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday talked about the allegations levelled by Canada of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Amit Shah reiterated India's stance on the matter and rejected the allegations over the killing of Nijjar. He instead asked, "What are terrorists wanted in India doing in Canada?"

While speaking at Agenda AajTak 2023 on Thursday, Shah said, "We have completely denied these allegations. They (the Canadian government) should also answer what terrorists wanted in India were doing in Canada."

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations on September 18 of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

Days after Trudeau's allegations in September, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

India resumed some visa services in Canada last month, more than a month after they were suspended.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press news agency, Trudeau said he decided to make the announcement on September 18 because he expected that information would be eventually leaked through the media.

The prime minister said the message he delivered in the House of Commons that day was intended as an "extra level of deterrence" to keep Canadians safer.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, last week, told the Rajya Sabha that Canada has not shared any specific evidence or inputs with India.

