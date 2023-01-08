'What if you poison me': Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters; WATCH

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav recently refused to take tea offered at state police headquarters, saying he did not trust them. In a video being shared across social media platforms, the SP leader can be heard saying that he will not drink tea offered by police officers there and will get it from outside.

"We will not drink tea from here. We will either drink from outside or bring our own tea, will take your cup. What if you poison me? I don't trust. I will get it from outside," he said as he asked someone to order tea from outside.

Yadav reached police headquarters along with his party workers to protest the arrest of Manish Jagan Agarwal, the media handler of the party's Twitter handle.

Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media.

The official Twitter handle of the party also shared pictures and videos of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the police headquarters.

"Honorable National President Mr. Akhilesh Yadav reached Police Headquarters, Lucknow. There is no responsible person present in the headquarters," the tweet said.

Another tweet shared by the party read, "Honorable National President Mr. Akhilesh Yadav reached Lucknow Jail to meet Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal."

Following Agarwal's arrest on Sunday, Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI, "Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. He was arrested on Sunday morning. A case was registered against him on January 4 under the IT Act."

The party termed the arrest of Agarwal as "condemnable" and "shameful", and demanded immediate release. "Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately," said the SP on Twitter.

Manish Jagan Agarwal hails from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. He claims to be the family member of Jagannath Prasad Agarwal, who had been an MLA twice and served as a member of parliament for three terms.

Also Read: Air India incident: Delhi court sends accused to judicial custody for 14 days