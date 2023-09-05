'Who's protecting whom…': Opposition parties criticise Centre over Lalit Modi's presence at Harish Salve wedding

The presence of former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi at the wedding of India's former Solicitor General Harish Salve on September 3, sparked a controversy and drew flak from the Opposition parties.

Harish Salve married for the third time with his British partner Trina in London. The wedding saw the attendance of high-profile guests including Nita Ambani, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and model Ujjwala Raut.

Lalit Modi, the founder and architect of IPL, is currently facing a multitude of charges for financial wrongdoing and has been living in London in self-imposed exile since 2010. His presence at such an has sparked a row and raised several eyebrows across political, social, and legal spectra. It has fueled rampant speculations about potential quid-pro-quo arrangements at play, which are protecting Modi from Indian legal authorities.

Opposition parties took this opportunity to criticise the government with both hands. While slamming the centre, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding. Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore.”

Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc … but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee… https://t.co/Ng83roaDkS — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 4, 2023

Pritesh Shah, the General Secretary of Maharashtra Congress, also took to X, formerly known as Twitter to criticise Lalit Modi's presence at Salve's wedding and said, “Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for calling Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi thief and Harish Salve defend it. Recently the Modi govt formed a high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election, Harish Salve who is enjoying with fugitive Lalit Modi is part of that committee.”

While slamming the Centre over the presence of Lalit Modi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it a “black mark on PM Modi’s reputation”.

Lalit Modi is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with several cases of money laundering and fraud, including the alleged misappropriation of Rs 753 crore from the BCCI.

Modi was the chairman of the BCCI from 2005 to 2010. During his tenure, he oversaw the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which became a global sporting phenomenon. However, he was also accused of financial irregularities and corruption.

In January, Lalit Modi said that he was admitted to the hospital after a double Covid-19 infection and pneumonia attack and has been placed on external oxygen support in the hospital. Modi, a trustee of the KK Modi Family Trust, recently named his son Ruchir as his successor beneficiary from his family's side.

Also Read: 'Bharat' replaces 'India' in G20 Invites: Congress slams NDA govt, BJP reacts