Why NCP leader Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation: What we know so far

After much hullabaloo over Sharad Pawar’s resignation as NCP chief, the veteran leader on Friday said that he has decided to take back his resignation looking at the party workers. This happened after a panel, formed to choose the next president, rejected Pawar’s resignation from the post on Friday and passed a resolution saying the veteran leader should continue as the party chief.
Key things to know:
Many people in Pawar's party and the national political scene were astonished by his unexpected resignation as NCP leader on Tuesday.
At the launch of his autobiography on Tuesday, Pawar said: "I have decided to step down as the president of the NCP". He added he would no longer contest elections and that one must think about stopping somewhere after such a long career.
Also Read: Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation as NCP chief, says 'will work with renewed vigour'
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today