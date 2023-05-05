Why NCP leader Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation: What we know so far

After much hullabaloo over Sharad Pawar’s resignation as NCP chief, the veteran leader on Friday said that he has decided to take back his resignation looking at the party workers. This happened after a panel, formed to choose the next president, rejected Pawar’s resignation from the post on Friday and passed a resolution saying the veteran leader should continue as the party chief.



Key things to know:

Pawar took this decision because it "evoked strong sentiments among people, party workers, office bearers and colleagues." He said that people were disappointed and they persuaded him to come back as NCP chief.

Pawar said that he cannot "disrespect" the feelings of supporters who had asked him to remain as NCP president.

The NCP chief said that there should be a succession plan in place for positions with significant responsibility inside the NCP.

Pawar said that he returned because he was "overwhelmed with the love, trust, and faith showered" on him.

"Even though I am continuing in the post of president, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation. In the future, I will focus on making organisational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership," Pawar said.

Many people in Pawar's party and the national political scene were astonished by his unexpected resignation as NCP leader on Tuesday.



At the launch of his autobiography on Tuesday, Pawar said: "I have decided to step down as the president of the NCP". He added he would no longer contest elections and that one must think about stopping somewhere after such a long career.

