‘With Captain Modi…’: S Jaishankar uses cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning

External affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar drew an analogy from cricket to explain the functioning of the Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under Captain Modi, net practice starts at 6 am which goes on till late and he expects wickets when a chance is given, Jaishankar said.



"With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts at 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it," he said during the Raisina Dialogue being held in the national capital.

Jaishankar was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue at the Panel Discussion Of Turbulence, Temperament, And Temerity: Leadership In The Age Of Uncertainty along with Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Former Captain Men’s Cricket Team, England, Kevin Pietersen.



When asked about India being a bigger economy than the UK, EAM also referred to the popular movie RRR and said,” The most popular film in India last year was ‘RRR’, it has to do with the British era… The fact is when you have such a complex history, there would be a downside of it, there would be suspicions, unresolved problems.”



The external affairs minister S Jaishankar touched upon several topics, one being rising interest among people on global issues. "It's because the world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is globalisation of India. Like a cricket team,we don't want to win matches only at home but abroad as well", he said.



Earlier, Jaishankar had explained diplomacy by emphasising the relevance of the ancient epics, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.



"The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World. The biggest diplomats in the world were Lord Krishna and Hanuman... If we look at Hanuman, he had gone beyond diplomacy, he went ahead of the mission, contacted Sita and set Lanka on fire too,” he said at a book launch ceremony in Pune.



