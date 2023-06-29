'You don’t understand Delhi and its people’: Arvind Kejriwal to LG Saxena on his freebies comment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a response to LG VK Saxena’s comment on freebies in the national capital, has said that the Lieutenant Governor does not understand Delhi and its people, and questioned why it is bothering him if the residents end up saving a little bit of money.

“The people of Delhi are hard working people. They have beautified Delhi with a lot of hard work. LG sahib, you have come from outside, you do not understand Delhi and its people. Don't insult the people of Delhi like this. The Delhi government does not steal like other governments. By saving money, it is making it convenient for the people. Why is this bothering you?,” said CM Kejriwal in Hindi.

दिल्ली के लोग मेहनतकश लोग हैं। कड़ी मेहनत से उन्होंने दिल्ली को संवारा है। LG साहिब, आप बाहर से आये हैं, दिल्ली और दिल्लीवालों को नहीं समझते। इस तरह दिल्ली के लोगों का अपमान मत कीजिए



दिल्ली सरकार दूसरी सरकारों की तरह चोरी नहीं करती। पैसे बचा कर लोगों को सहूलियत देती है। इस से… https://t.co/PjqrF3evJ3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2023

The comments come after LG Saxena remarked that people have got used to freebies in Delhi.

Not only CM Kejriwal, the LG’s comment did not go down well with many netizens, who questioned the many perks enjoyed by the LG himself, including unlimited electricity and water, free travel, internet and food etc. Many even pointed out that some Delhi residents pay up to lakhs in taxes, while some questioned the perks enjoyed by politicians.

Perks enjoyed by Lt Governor of Delhi



- Royal Raj Niwas

- Unlimited Electricity Free

- Unlimited water Free

- Round the clock servants ( 100s)

- Free Travel, Free Food, Free Internet

- Salary + Pension

- Free Vehicle, Chopper.



First refuse all this then talk, Saxena. https://t.co/KHI4GpCUMJ — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 28, 2023

Time to question how much is the cost of LG to Delhi’s exchequer. — Apoorv Jain (@apoorvjain_1988) June 29, 2023

Delhi pays

1 lakh 75 thousand crore tax every year,

Delhi deserves it — Against Corruption (@Indian2410) June 28, 2023

This is LG Vinai Saxena’s residence. He lives in this massive castle for free.



He doesn’t pay for electricity, water, or maintenance. All of his expenses are financed by taxpayers’ money.



But he has a problem if common people get something as basic as free electricity & water. — Naresh Pradhan (@Naresh4AAP) June 29, 2023

He should know the per capita income of Delhi people before even daring to say this.



They pay a lot of income tax, with no benefits coming in from the central government. — Ritesh Garg (@riteshgarg1061) June 29, 2023

Freebies? First, I would request BJP to give back the tax they got from Delhi people to the Delhi government 😀. Delhi people have given you freebies, which you are enjoying it. — ᗪKselvam 🇮🇳 (@Deepak_k_selvam) June 28, 2023

Very interesting how we define FREEBIES



What are those free perks that are given to

President

PM

Minister’s

CM’s

Governors

LG’s

MP’s

MLA’s

Security cover to Actor’s, businessmen, Cricketer’s



??? — Rahul (@TSpeakup) June 28, 2023

This is not the first time Delhi's free education, healthcare and bus travel for women have been the bone of contention among opposing political parties, who have termed these as freebies or ‘revadi’. CM Kejriwal has defended these schemes many times in the past too.

Recently, he said that these schemes are not freebies but waiving loans of friends and getting them tenders worth thousands of crores of rupees are ‘free ki revadi’. His comments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks cautioning people against the ‘revadi culture’ of offering freebies for votes.

The PM had used ‘revadi’, a popular North Indian sweet distributed during festivals as a metaphor for freebies.

"I am educated, I have a degree in engineering, I have also studied accounting and law. My degree is real, not fake. I understand everything. Today, after making so many things free for people, the Delhi government is still in profit," CM Kejriwal told a virtual press conference.

