Deer Park in Hauz Khas to be shut down; deer to be moved to Delhi, Rajasthan forest areas

The Central Zoo Authority has reportedly ordered the closure of Delhi’s popular leisure spot, Deer Park in the Hauz Khas area. The authority cancelled the 55 year-old park’s recognition as a “mini zoo”.

Deer Park houses nearly 600 deer that will now be moved to the forest areas in Rajasthan and Delhi, according to a report in The Indian Express. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will maintain the area as a protected forest.

According to the report, the decision was taken owing to the ‘overcrowding’ at the park. The deer population has grown unchecked as there is no natural predator in the area. Apart from deer, the park also houses rabbits and ducks.

Unlike the initial proposal in 2022 that sought to transfer all the deer to the forest areas in Rajasthan, it has now been decided by the CZA that some of the deer would be moved to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, the report added.

According to the CZA order, the number of leopards in the Asola Bhatti sanctuary has risen and hence there is a need to supplement the prey base.

The population of spotted deer was estimated to be 565 in the DDA’s communications in 2022, and is likely to have increased to 600. The deer will be transferred to Rajasthan and Delhi in the ratio of 70:30.

It is still not clear when the transferring of the deer would be undertaken, the report added. However, a senior official told the daily that since it is now breeding season, the deer can be transferred only after the breeding season is over, and possibly in winter.

A Rajasthan forest department official said that the deer will be moved to Mukundra and Ramgarh-Vishdhari tiger reserves to augment the prey base.

The CZA said that the recognition of the Deer Park was valid up to August 2021, and that an application was received on renewal of the application in September 2021 from DDA.

