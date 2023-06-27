Arvind Kejriwal residence renovation: CAG begins 'special audit' of expenditure by Delhi CM

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is conducting a 'special audit' into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, officials at Delhi Lieutenant Governor's House told the news agency ANI. The CAG's move comes after a request from the Centre to audit expenses by Kejriwal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had reportedly recommended a 'special audit' by the CAG following a letter dated May 24 from Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had earlier pointed out "gross and prima facie financial irregularities" in the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence in the name of "addition or alteration".

A massive controversy broke out in April this year after it was revealed that Kejriwal had spent Rs 45 crore to renovate his official residence. The BJP called Kejriwal a "maharaj" and said even kings will bow to him for his choice of “superior” products in the residence and his "lust for luxury and comfort".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said one of the eight new curtains purchased for the residence cost over Rs 7.94 lakhs while the cheapest was Rs 3.57 lakh. Citing documents, Patra said marbles worth over Rs 1.15 cr were brought from Vietnam while Rs 4 cr was spent on pre-fabricated wooden walls.

The Congress, too, attacked Kejriwal and claimed that the amount spent on his residence was Rs 171 crore and not Rs 45 crore reported earlier as his government had to buy additional flats for officers whose houses had to be either demolished or vacated for the expansion of the chief minister's residential complex.

"I will explain how Rs 171 crore was spent. There are four residence complexes next to Kejriwal's official residence — 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. Together these four residence complexes have 22 officers' flats. Out of those 22, 15 were either gotten vacated or demolished and for the rest seven, it was instructed that they will not be re-allotted," said Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken.

Last month, the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate submitted a report to the Lieutenant Governor on the expenses of the renovation of the chief minister's house. According to that report, Kejriwal's official residence incurred a total cost of Rs 52.71 crore, the news agency PTI reported.

The cost of Rs 52.71 crore included Rs 33.49 crore spent on the construction of the house and Rs 19.22 crore on a camp office for the chief minister, the report said, citing records of the Public Works Department (PWD).

According to the report, the PWD had initially estimated that the construction would incur a cost of Rs 15-20 crore. The first tender of Rs 8.61 crore was awarded on October 20, 2020 and it did not mention the construction of a new building.

Several new proposals for additions and alterations were subsequently made, which increased the scope of the work in terms of both the built-up area and the plinth area. The additional cost was necessitated because of superior specifications in all the components, including a modular kitchen, a pantry, a wardrobe, and a laundry, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

