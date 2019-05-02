Slowdown Blues: M&M sales down 9% in April at 43,721 units

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Thursday reported a 9 per cent decline in total sales at 43,721 units in April.

The company had clocked total sales of 48,097 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 41,603 units as compared to 45,217 units in April last year, down 7.99 per cent, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 19,966 units as against 21,927 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 8.94 per cent, the company said.

Commercial vehicle sales declined by 8.65 per cent to 17,321 units last month from 18,963 units in April last year.

Exports in April stood at 2,118 units as compared to 2,880 units in the same month last year, down 26.45 per cent, M&M said.

