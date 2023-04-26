10 jawans, driver killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

At least 10 jawans and one driver have been killed in an explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Dantewada. It was an IED ( improvised explosive device) attack on a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada. The IED was planted by Naxals.

11 killed in Dantewada blast

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said he had got the information about the attack and it was very saddening. "My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," he said.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said 10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack. "Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. The search operation is underway," he said.

India Today reported that the security personnel had gone to Dantewada's Aranpur area after getting inputs about the presence of Naxalites there. While returning from the area, the vehicle of the DRG forces became the target of an IED attack by the Maoists. Explosives had been planted on the road the vehicle had taken for its return.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chhatisgarh chief minister and sought details of the attack. Amit Shah also assured the Centre's full support to the state government in the matter.

