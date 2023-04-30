100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' today: Live broadcast at UN; BJP plans mega events to make it a 'historic' success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today at 11 am. The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast live at the United Nations. It will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber. "Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

The 100th episode of PM Modi's monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York. The live broadcast of the programme in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. “#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey," the Permanent Mission said.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday. "Don't miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon’ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world,” the Consulate said in a tweet.

The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear the address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success. Overseas Indians around the world will also listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme by Prime Minister Modi. The program aims to connect with people from all over the country and provide them with a platform to share their thoughts, ideas, and experiences. The programme was launched on 3 October 2014 and is aired on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network...In the program, the Prime Minister addresses the nation and shares his thoughts on various issues, including social, economic, and political.

'Mann ki Baat' connects India to Bharat: Study

A special study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) found that 76 per cent of the Indian media persons believe that Prime Minister Modi's radio programme has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to the countrymen, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said on Saturday.

"The progarmme has initiated a trend where people are now more aware of the things in other parts of the country and they have started appreciating them," it said. According to the study, 75 per cent of the respondents feel that 'Mann Ki Baat' has emerged as a platform, which introduces grassroots innovators working selflessly to ensure a significant difference in the lives of people living in remote areas of India.

The study was conducted by the Outreach Department of the Institute between April 12 and 25, 2023. A total of 890 persons associated with the media—media persons, media faculty, media researchers, and media students — from 116 media houses, academic institutions, and universities across the country participated in the study. Of these, 326 were women and 564 were men. 66 per cent of the respondents were between the age group of 18 and 25 years.

The Ministry of Tourism said it would be celebrating the 100th episode of the programme through its Yuva Tourism Clubs. Tourism has been mentioned by Prime Minister Modi from time to time in ‘Mann ki Baat’.

On the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Ministry of Culture organised programs at various Heritage sites across the country on Saturday. In Mumbai, the programme was celebrated at the historic monument Gateway of India. The program organised by the Archeological Survey of India under the Ministry of Culture started at sunset and comprised projection mapping on the Monument. The light and sound show displayed the story of Gateway of India right from its inception to completion.

