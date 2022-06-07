200-year-old Rajasthan Fort restored by Italian jeweller, is now up for sale

History meets luxury at a 200-year-old fort, now a converted property, which is recently put up for sale by India Sotheby’s International Real Estate (ISIR).

While this is not the first time a fort has been re-purposed in Rajasthan, this sprawling property is being curated by ISIR for its amenities and interiors. The price tag is Rs 40 crore.

Spread over 24,280 sq m (approx.), the project figures among a range of ISIR’s uber-luxury offerings. Known as the Deepura Garh fort, the property was also the birthplace of the last ruler of Sikar, Maharaja Rao Raja Kalyan Singh Bahadur, born in 1886.

Located in the Shekhawati region, the fort was purchased by Italian jeweller Maria Grazia Baldan who then transformed its interiors. The living areas were then developed with modern furnishings that would go along with the ancient architecture.

Explaining how Rajasthan’s heritage properties, havelis and forts continue to draw interest from investors, Rakesh Agarwal, Senior Vice President, India Sotheby's International Realty told Business Today, “Rajasthan has several heritage properties and many of them have been converted into hotels. People go there for a taste of royalty. Hotels have often been used for destination weddings. Some HNIs with a taste for grandeur also use them for residential purposes where they can live with extended family. This property in Sikar can be used as a heritage hotel or for someone wishing to live there with their family. It has both -- the grandeur of the past as well as modern amenities for a comfortable living,”

For takers, the Deepurah fort hosts 13-bedroom suites, antique furniture, and arched ceilings. Highlights include an orange room – painted with murals. There’s also a blue room and a chef’s kitchen. The interiors are vintage though the restrooms are modern. The furniture is antique with Italian and Indian influences.

There’s also an 18-meter swimming pool. The fort has a garden and vegetables are grown within the premises of the property. The property has garages, chauffeur rooms, and private wi-fi towers as well. It is surrounded by a village, farmland, and forests. Talk about reliving history, in style.

Rajasthan’s converted forts

Rajasthan has by now created a legacy of luxury residential properties and hotels that have been carved out of heritage buildings. Some popular ones include a 230-year-old warrior fort at Bishangarh, the Hill Fort, and Kesroli among many others.

