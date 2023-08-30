'2024! I'll be back': BJP releases poster featuring PM as 'Terminator' ahead of Oppn's third meet in Mumbai

As the INDIA alliance gears up for its third meeting in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the cyborg character from 'The Terminator' film and said he will be back as the PM in 2024.

The BJP said that the Prime Minister cannot be defeated by the opposition alliance. The new poster, shared by the party's official X handle, included the film's famous catchphrase, 'I'll be back'. "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins," the BJP wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins. pic.twitter.com/Kg4QfQqIjy — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 30, 2023

The poster was released on the day opposition leaders started arriving in Mumbai for their third meeting to chalk out plans for the next parliamentary election in 2024. India Today reported that the opposition alliance is likely to take a slew of decisions in this Mumbai meeting. During the two-day conclave, which is the third after the first in Patna and the second in Bengaluru, INDIA is likely to announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance. The alliance may also announce a few panels to draft a common minimum program for the bloc, joint plans for holding agitations across the country, and for seat sharing.

The alliance is also expected to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents. The secretariat is likely to be set up in New Delhi. Besides these, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, India Today-C Voter's Mood of The Nation poll recently showed that Prime Minister Modi would be back in 2024 despite the alliance and their combined strength. The poll predicted the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 306 seats with a 43 per cent vote share, while the opposition alliance is projected to get 193 with 41 per cent vote share. The BJP, on its own, is likely to cross the majority mark with 287 seats, slightly lower than what it had got in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



