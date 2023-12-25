34 Covid cases of JN.1 variant confirmed in Karnataka

Thirty-four Covid cases of the JN.1 variant have been confirmed in Karnataka, India Today reported on Monday. Of the 34 cases, 20 cases have been reported in Bengaluru, four cases in Mysuru, three in Mandya, and one case each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamaraja Nagara.

Out of 192 samples submitted, results of 60 samples of genome sequencing are available to date. The results of the remaining positive cases will be available by Wednesday, as per the Health Department.

Till Sunday, a total of 63 cases of the JN.1 variant had been reported in the country. Of these, 34 cases were from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, 8 from Karnataka, 6 from Kerala, 4 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Telangana.

The JN.1 variant, which has a high transmissibility rate, is driving Covid cases in some countries including India. In India, the first case of this variant was detected in Kerala.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest following its rapid global spread. In recent weeks, JN.1 was reported in multiple countries, and its prevalence has been rapidly increasing globally. Considering the limited available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low at the global level, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

On Saturday, former AIIMS Director and senior pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria said the JN.1 variant is more transmissible and is spreading more rapidly. "It is gradually becoming a dominant variant. It is causing more infections but the data also suggests that it is not causing severe infections and hospitalisation," he said, adding that most of the symptoms are predominantly of the upper airways like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose, and body aches.

Speaking on whether existing vaccines will be effective against this variant, Guleria said: "Jn.1 is sub-lineage of Omicron. So a vaccine that is made against Omicron will be effective against this variant also. We need more data first to show what is the current immunity in the population, and the protection that have based on the previous vaccination that we have got, based on that, only can we decide that do we need a new vaccine, that covers the current circulating strain, and that is something that has to be done regularly because variants will keep changing."