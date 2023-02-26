4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gujarat's Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km, NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Amreli district has been the epicentre of an 'earthquake swarm' as it has recorded nearly 400 mild tremors in the last two years, according to officials.

Explaining the reason behind the 'earthquake swarm' in Amreli district of Saurashtra region, Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research's (ISR) officiating Director General Sumer Chopra told PTI that tectonic setup and hydrological loading are the reasons for the seasonal seismic activities.

In the 48 hours from February 23, Amreli's Savarkundla and Khamba talukas recorded four tremors in the intensity range of 3.1 to 3.4, making residents worried.

The seismic activity in Amreli has been witnessed just after the recent devastating earthquake in Turkiye that killed more than 45,000 people.

(With inputs from PTI)

