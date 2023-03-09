50 lakh passengers expected at Noida International Airport on Day 1 on Oct 1, 2024: CEO

The new Noida airport, which is coming up in Jewar, is expecting 50 lakh passengers on the first day on October 1, 2024. "We are expecting 5 million passengers on day one without a single spillover from the IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport," Arun Vir Singh, CEO of NIAL or Noida International Airport Ltd, told Moneycontrol. He said all international, domestic, and cargo flights will start from this airport right from day one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the greenfield airport at Jewar in November 2021. Planned in 1334 hectares area at Jewar, the airport will be strategically located at about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, about 52 kilometers from Noida, about 130 kilometers from Agra, and about 90 kilometers from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

In 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the project would be completed in four phases, and the first phase for 12 million passengers per annum is to be completed and made operational within 1,095 days by September 29, 2024.

The NIAL CEO said the first phase of development is expected to be completed by September 30, 2023. And as per the passenger capacity and as per the growth of the airport, he said, other phases will come up. "It will depend upon the number of passengers and cargo."

Singh further said that once the project is complete with all five runaways, the total passenger capacity is expected to be 225 million, and this 'is going to be the biggest airport in Asia'. There are also plans to develop the Noida airport into a transit hub for international airlines travelling to Asia-Pacific countries, such as Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Speaking on the transit hub, the NIAL CEO said at present the country has only 600-odd aircraft but now it is going to have more than 1,200 additional planes which are going to be inducted by SpiceJet, Indigo, and Air India. In that scenario, he said, there is a huge possibility that the transit hub can be made here in Jewar and all the Pacific flights can be started from here.

The airport is strategically located with excellent approach roads in all directions. There is a 100-meter-wide Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra. The 100-meter wide Western Peripheral Expressway passes through Yamuna Expressway at Formula-1 Track connecting Palwal, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, and Meerut.