62% Indian professionals want to pivot careers; job competition up 30%: LinkedIn

A LinkedIn survey has found that 62% of Indian professionals are willing to pivot their careers to manoeuvre their way through these testing times.

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index findings, about 3 in 5 professionals in India are willing to realign their occupations. People occupied in sectors of Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to switch to different industries:

Professionals in Recreation and Travel are 3.8 times more likely to make the switch

Professionals in Retail are 1.5 times more likely to change lanes

Corporate Service professionals are 1.4 times more likely to look for jobs outside their current sectors.

LinkedIn has also found out that if job-seeking professionals list five skills on their profile, they have a 27-fold improved chance of attracting recruiters. The company has identified the top 5 fastest growing skills in India that professionals have added to their profiles: Python (programming language) emerged as the fastest growing skill, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5.

ALSO READ: Blue-collar jobs on recovery path; back to 100% pre-COVID levels, says placement firm Vahan

Their data also estimates that the platform will see 150 million more technology-related jobs globally in the next five years and that the demand for digital skills will continue to surge. LinkedIn's Top 5 In-Demand Jobs list for India is dominated by tech-led roles with Software Engineers topping the list, followed by Application Developers, Full Stack engineers, System Analysts, and Business Analysts.

In light of these findings, LinkedIn has launched new tools such as 'Career Explorer,' 'Skills Assessments,' and #Hiring to enable members to find jobs again; validate their skills legitimately, and display proficiency in a wide range of skills; and have better levels of transparency with recruiters. The new additions, as per the data of the world's largest professional network, have come at a time when hiring in India continues to recover at a 12% year-on-year growth rate as of August 2020.

"Today, the job market is fiercely competitive and LinkedIn data shows that competition for jobs has spiked 30% since last year. In this global unemployment crisis, we are committed to helping job-seekers with the right insights and tools such as Career Explorer to find new careers based on their skills, and continue advancing professionally. The new 'Hiring' profile photo frame will also make it easy for job-seekers to find open roles," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin.