'Adipurush is not up to the mark,' says Arun Govil who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Amid ongoing controversy over dialogues of Adipurush, Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, on Monday said the movie was not up to the mark and that the makers should have done a lot of work. "I have not seen the film, but whatever I have heard, there are a few very controversial lines and I feel it's not up to the mark," Govil said while speaking to India Today.

Prabhas' and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has not gone down well with the audience due to some of its dialogues, which many say are 'crass'. The dialogues given to characters like Lord Hanumana and Meghnada also upset the people. Among the dialogues that have created controversy are "Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge", "Kapda tere baap, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki. Jalegi bhi tere baap ki", and "Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?".

"Lord Hanuman, we worship him, he is our god, and god talking in this language is not done. I don't think it should have been there," Govil said.

Manoj Muntashir, who has written dialogues for Adipurush, recently said some of the dialogues will be revised. "That's nice of them that they have thought of taking it back," Govil said.

"But whatever damage is created, it's done. So, it's not going to be like that they remove the dialogue and people will then go to the cinemas. It should not have been there. From the names like Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Sita, we worship them and if something goes lower their standard, it's not done. In our Ramayan, every dialogue was very good," he said.

Govil also reacted to Prabhas playing Lord Ram and said, "Prabhas' image is not of a lord. His image is like a star and he has made it very well. Either the makers should have worked really hard on his looks or whatever. I would not like to say that he has not done very well or the other actors have not done well. But, what about their looks? The makers and creatives should have done a lot of work which I think is lacking in this movie. When we see anything, it's the looks. If the looks are correct, half of the battle is won. The looks have created a whole lot of problems here in the film."



