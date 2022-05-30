Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, BentallGreenOak partner to form credit investment vehicle

Aditya Birla Capital Limited's subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) announced Monday its collaboration with BentallGreenOak to form a structured credit investment vehicle.

This investment vehicle will target structured debt investments in post-approval real estate projects primarily in tier 1 metropolitan locations.

BentallGreenOak is global real estate investment management advisor that is part of the alternatives asset management business of SLC Management. ABSLAMC is also the investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF).

The firms, in a joint statement, explained that collaboration brings together two established investment managers with significant individual research, underwriting and asset management capabilities, and extensive track records in both the domestic and international markets.

As part of this collaboration, ABSLAMC will rely on the advice from BentallGreenOak while recommending investment opportunities to the investment committee.

Commenting on this collaboration, A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with BentallGreenOak in developing a strong credit platform for the real estate sector. It is a coming together of two strong brands, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a 27-year-old diversified asset manager and BentallGreenOak, one of the leading global real estate investment manager, bringing a global institutional perspective."

"We look forward to this association that enables leveraging each other's strengths and developing a formidable partnership. The real estate sector is seeing a strong revival with housing loan interest rates at decadal lows and property prices largely remaining flat," Balasubramanian added.

"The residential real estate sector in India is structurally attractive, driven by favourable demographics, a healthy domestic talent pool, low mortgage rates and improving transparency," said Sonny Kalsi, Co-CEO, BentallGreenOak.

"The team at BentallGreenOak is thrilled to partner with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to unlock value, and jointly grow the platform. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is a leading asset manager with a strong local track record, and we are committed to investing our global resources and capabilities to build this partnership and deliver access to exciting new investment avenues for our global investors and clients," said Kalsi.