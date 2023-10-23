'Pack your bags, and return': Pakistani team gets slammed after humiliating defeat against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023

Afghanistan on Monday pulled off another upset of this World Cup after they crushed Pakistan by eight wickets. This is the second time the Afghans stunned the cricket world in this coveted series after they defeated England earlier.

Pakistan won the toss and batted first. With Babar Azam's 74 runs and Abdullah Shafique's 58, Pakistan were able to put in a respectable total against their neighbour, who were so far at the bottom in the points table.

Chasing 282 to win, Afghanistan were off to a spectacular start as their opening pair added 130 runs in 21 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery 65-run knock from 53 balls and Ibrahim Zarda's controlled but crucial inning of 87 runs laid the foundation for Afghanistan's victory against Pakistan.

Pakistan got their first breakthrough at 130 after Gurbaz got out to Shaheen Afridi. Afghanistan lost their second wicket at 190. For the third wicket, Afghanistan again succeeded in building another solid partnership of 96 runs. Rahmat Shah's 77-run knock and Hashmatullah Shahidi's 48 runs helped the Afghans clinch the second-biggest win in the World Cup 2023.

Pakistani fans were shocked at the defeat against Afghanistan and some of them said the Men in Gree should pack their bags and return. "We don't deserve to play this World Cup anymore. Pakistan team should pack their bags and return to avoid more humiliation. I don't know what kind of drug they use before start fielding. I believe Netherlands is a far better team compared to Pakistan," Hamza Tariq, a software developer and cricket fan, said.

After Afghanistan's historic win against Pakistan, celebrations erupted in Kabul and other parts of the country.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that Pakistan is an unpredictable side but the way they have been making lame excuses for their earlier defeats, this was certainly on the cards. "Just did not focus on their many weaknesses. What a proud day for Afghanisitan, came close many times but today crossed the line. #AFGvsPAK"

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant congratulated Afghanistan and said: "Gr8 cricket. A very well-deserved win. Totally dominated the game against Pakistan."

Netizens priased Afghanistan for playing high-class cricket, and stunning two string teams like England and Pakistan. Vineeth, a social media user, said: "October 15th - Afghanistan defeated England. October 23rd - Afghanistan defeated Pakistan. Two greatest days in Afghanistan history when the whole country is going through the tough time - the fighters of world cricket."

Mufaddal Vohra, another social media user and cricket watcher, said: "HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED IN CHENNAI....!!!Afghanistan defeated England and Pakistan in the span of 9 days. This World Cup will be remembered in Afghanistan cricket forever - take a bow, Afghan boys."