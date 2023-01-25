After JNU drama, Jamia to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi today; 4 students detained

A day after the high-level drama unfolded in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi, students in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia are reportedly planning to screen the series today at 6 pm. This comes despite a prior notice by the university administration, asking students to not screen the controversial documentary.

In a notice, the office of the chief proctor said no meeting/gathering of students shall be allowed in any part of the campus including lawns and gates without prior permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organizers.

According to the Delhi Police, four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University. The security around the university has been tightened.

On Tuesday, some students in JNU tried to screen the controversial documentary. However, the administration cut the electricity on the campus following which the students marched towards Vasant Kunj police station late. They also claimed that students linked to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad pelted stones during the screening.

JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh claimed that ABVP pelted stones, but no step was taken by the administration. "We almost completed the film's screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored. We will file FIR," she told ANI.

On Monday, the JNU registrar in an advisory asked the students to refrain from screening the documentary. The registrar said no prior permission for this event had been taken from the administration. "Such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," the advisory said.