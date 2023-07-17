Air India flight from Udaipur to Delhi makes emergency landing after cell phone explodes

A Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Udaipur after a passenger's cell phone exploded during takeoff. The mobile explosion triggered panic among the passengers. The phone exploded soon after the plane took off from Udaipur's Dabok Airport for Delhi. However, after checking and fixing the issue, the plane took off from Udaipur within an hour after the emergency landing.

Last month, Air India's San Francisco-bound flight made an emergency landing in Russia's Magadan following a mid-air engine glitch. The Delhi-SFO flight of June 6 was diverted to the port city following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR engines. The flight with 200 passengers was stuck there for two days. The flight landed in San Francisco on June 8.

On June 7, Air India sent a ferry flight to Magadan, in Russia to fly 216 stranded passengers and 16 crew members onward to their original destination — San Francisco. "Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time)," the airline had said.

The ferry flight, which landed at Magadan at 06.14 a.m. (local time) got airborne at 1027 hours (local time) on June 8, for San Francisco. "Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia," the carrier said.

Earlier, an IndiGo flight - 6E 2134 - that took off from Delhi for Dehradun in Uttarakhand made a priority landing at Delhi airport shortly after takeoff. The flight made a priority landing after it received a ‘warning signal’ due to some technical issue. In a statement, the airline said: "IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing."

