AirAsia India launches 'Splash Sale' with fares starting Rs 1,467

AIX Connect, operating as AirAsia India, on Thursday announced the launch of its 'Splash Sale', with fares starting at Rs 1,467 for routes such as Delhi-Jaipur. The offer is applicable on bookings made till July 4 2023 for travel till September 30, 2023.

The airline has extended this offer for bookings made on its new consolidated website with Air India Express - www.airindiaexpress.com - as well as the AirAsia India apps, and other major booking channels. "NeuPass members travelling can also earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins," the low cost carrier said.

AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, was launched in 2014 and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India. AirAsia India flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India.