Akhilesh Yadav scales JPNIC gate to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan; see pics

In a dramatic move, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his supporters on Wednesday scaled the main gate of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow to pay tribute to the late socialist leader on his birth anniversary. The main gate had been locked and tin sheets were put up to prevent the SP from entering the premises of the JPNIC, the former chief minister said in a tweet.

The SP chief said that the BJP was scared that the memory of the movement launched by Jayprakash against corruption, unemployment, and inflation would be repeated. He further alleged that during the BJP rule, corruption, unemployment, and inflation have increased many times more than since then.

"Now will we have to call for 'complete revolution' like Jayaprakash Narayan ji even for garlanding? If this is acceptable to BJP then it is right," he said.

The former chief minister and his supporters scaled the gate to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, fondly known as JP. "What is the use of democracy when obstacles are created for the garlanding of a Loknayak in a democracy? BJP cannot block the path of SP," he wrote on X.

महान समाजवादी विचारक, सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल प्रवक्ता लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण जी की जयंती पर अब क्या सपा को माल्यार्पण करने से रोकने के लिए ये टिन की चद्दरें लगाकर JPNIC का रास्ता रोका जा रहा है।



Yadav also alleged that the BJP government was not maintaining the statue and museum of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan. He said the entire country and state should see what damage the BJP government had done to the statue and museum of Loknayak Jaiprakash. "This is an insult to a freedom fighter as well as a socialist thinker. How can the BJP, which did not participate in the freedom struggle, know the value of the struggle for freedom? History does not forgive those who do not respect history."

भाजपा सरकार ने लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण जी की प्रतिमा और संग्रहालय की क्या दुर्गति की है, सारे देश-प्रदेश को ये देखना चाहिए। ये एक स्वतंत्रता सेनानी का भी अपमान है और समाजवादी चिंतक का भी। आज़ादी की जंग में भाग न लेनेवाली भाजपा स्वतंत्रता के संघर्ष का मोल क्या जाने।



JP was a prominent leader and social activist who made contributions to the socialist and anti-corruption movements in India. His leadership and efforts paved the way for the formation of the Janata Party, a coalition of various opposition parties, which came to power in 1977 and marked the end of the Emergency era.