Alamgir Tareen, owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans, 'commits suicide'

Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans, reportedly committed suicide in Lahore, Dawn News reported on Thursday. Alamgir was also the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Jahangir Khan was the federal minister for industries and production from 2004 to 2012.

The news of Alamgir's demise was confirmed by Multan Sultans on its Twitter handle. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy."

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون



It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy.



May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/aISUQtAqI5 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) July 6, 2023

A local police official said that Alamgir allegedly shot himself, according to Dawn. The police also said the weapon was in police custody and that police had cordoned off Alamgir's Gulberg residence.

The process of collecting evidence was ongoing, the official said, adding that based on a preliminary probe, they could not determine the cause of the alleged suicide. "The police will be able to present a final report with the facts and reasons of the case after the initial investigation is completed," the official told Dawn.

According to Multan Sultans' website, Alamgir was a leading businessman in South Punjab and was the Managing Director of Shamim and Company, which is the official bottler and franchise of PepsiCo for South Punjab, and was at the helm of the affairs since 1990. He did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his master's degree from Yale.

The profile said Alamgir was a sports enthusiast who was a "keen believer in the role sports plays in community upliftment". He had wanted to "work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills".

