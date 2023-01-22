All eyes on Gujarat: The state hosting 15 G20 meetings over next nine months

The Business 20 (B20) inception meeting, which begins on Sunday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar city as part of India's G20 presidency. According to officials, the meeting will discuss topics like climate change, innovation, international digital cooperation, and resilient global value chains.



On Sunday night, delegates will visit Gandhinagar's Dandi Kutir museum as part of the three-day gathering.



Gandhinagar will host the first meeting, but the other 14 will take place in various cities as well, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Kevadiya, and Dhordo.



A public session of the B20 India Inception Meeting will take place on Monday, January 23, and will be followed by special plenary sessions on the B20 India Priorities, accelerating the transition to net zero energy for a more sustainable and greener future, redefining global digital cooperation, building resilient global value chains, and promoting financial inclusion and societal empowerment.



On Monday, there will be a special plenary discussion about Gujarat G20 Connect. For international delegates, there will be yoga at Punit Van on January 24, a trip to GIFT City, and a tour of Adalaj Stepwell.



The first meeting of the tourism working group will take place from February 7 to 10 in Dhordo, Kutch. From February 9 to 10, it will be followed by the Urban 20 Inception Meeting in Ahmedabad.



Surat will host the second B20 meeting on March 13 and 14. In the months of March and April, Gandhinagar will host the Second Environment and Climate Working Group Meeting, the First Disaster Management Working Group Meeting, and the Second Energy Working Group Meeting. On May 29 and 30, Ahmedabad will host the Urban 20 Summit. On June 19–21, Kevadia will host the Second Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting.



The other six meetings, including the Third Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (July 21–23), Third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (July 24–25), Fourth Health Working Group Meeting (August 2-3), Ministerial Health Working Group (August 4), Ministerial Meeting on Women Empowerment (August 9–11), and Fourth International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting will all take place in Gandhinagar (September 29-30).