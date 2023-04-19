Allow English medium students to write exams in local languages, UGC tells universities

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium. The university regulator said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

Therefore, the commission said, it was necessary to strengthen the efforts to promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the local tongue languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages.

"The commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities," the commission said.

The central government has been promoting local language not just in schools and universities but also in recruitment.

Just on Tuesday, the Centre approved the conduct of the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) examination, 2022, and CHSLE (Combined Higher Secondary Level ) Examination, 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

This "historic decision" was taken at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to the participation of local youth and encourage regional languages, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the 13 regional languages - Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti), and Konkani.

It will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects, the ministry said.

In September 2021, the Ministry of Finance recommended that going forward clerical recruitments for the twelve public sector banks and vacancies advertised would be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.