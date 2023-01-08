Apple begins hiring for retail stores in India; check roles and eligibility

iPhone manufacturer Apple has started hiring for its retail stores in India. The tech giant on Saturday listed vacancies for 12 roles - technical specialist, store leader, specialist, senior manager, operations expert, market leader, manager, and business expert.

The tech giant is hiring as it is preparing to open its first flagship locations in the world's second-biggest smartphone market as soon as this quarter, British daily business newspaper Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Apple has posted detailed job descriptions, key qualifications, and additional requirements for each role. For 'specialist' role, Apple expects the person to be highly skilled at uncovering customers' needs, then following through with enlightening solutions.

"Not only are you the first person customers meet when they enter the store, you’re also the person who guides them — advising, selling, and even setting up their new products," the company said.

Apple is also hiring for 'creative' role. As a Creative, the company says, a person's main role at the Apple Store is that of the instructor, whether guiding small groups to learn or helping individuals complete projects. "You use your presentation skills to act as a facilitator, helping users get set up, get trained, and get going," the company said.

Apple is also looking for 'technical specialists' whose job will be to assist customers once they have purchased the product. The company's 'Store Leader' will build and manage the various teams that engage customers. In this role, the person will lead the people that help customers achieve ownership, learn new skills, get technical support and find business solutions.

According to FT, the 12 listings imply hundreds of job openings as a typical Apple Store has at least 100 employees and flagship locations can have up to 1,000 workers.

Apple is expected to open its first company-owned 22,000 sq ft flagship store in Mumbai. The store was to open last year but it was reportedly delayed due to Covid reasons. The company's listing for multiple openings suggests that the tech giant may be gearing for opening its Apple Store in other cities as well.

In February 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook told investors that the company-owned Apple Store would expand to India. He said he did not want somebody else to run the brand for Apple.



WATCH

Thailand Vacation: Places, Beaches & Food For A Perfect Holiday

Surya Grahan, Chandra Grahan in 2023: Total Solar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse

Barbie, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Most Anticipated Hollywood Releases In 2023