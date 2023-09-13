'Are those real?': Alleged 'alien' corpses in Mexico go viral; check out netizens' reaction

A UFO (unidentified flying object) researcher presented two alleged "non-human" bodies at the Mexican Congress on Tuesday, provoking a volley of reactions from enthusiasts interested in alien theory. Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists to unveil two corpses in what many saw as a 'watershed' event, UK-based Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.
The researcher made an extraordinary claim that the corpses, recovered from a mine in Peru's Cusco city, had a genetic composition 30 per cent different from that of human beings, the report said, adding that carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico found the corpses were more than 1,000 years old.
Sharing a video that appeared to be from the hearing, Maussan, too, claimed that the Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Secretariat of Mexico Navy concluded that the DNA of the biological bodies presented was "not related to human beings".
United States Navy Pilot Lieutenant Ryan Graves, who recently shared, along with two others, his alleged encounter with an alien before the US Congress, also testified before the Mexican Congress. While it is not known what he said in Mexico, Graves, during his testimony in the US in July, recounted an incident with a flying object off the coast of Virginia Beach in 2014. While flying an F-18, he claimed, he came upon an aircraft that looked like a "dark gray or black cube inside of a clear sphere".
At the public hearing in Mexico, Maussan showed several videos of "UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena" before unveiling the alleged alien corpses that had three-fingered hands and no teeth.
"These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution. These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized," he was quoted as saying by UK-based Independent.
While Maussan's claims have reinvigorated the alien discussion, some are highly doubtful about his credentials.
Aaron Walker, a social media user, said that Maussan had presented mummified alien bodies in 2018 but "they were looted corpses of the children of the Nazca people". "Those Mexican Aliens: just keep in mind that the last time ufologist Jamie Maussan presented mummified alien bodies discovered in Peru to the public in 2018, they were looted corpses of the children of the Nazca people and were altered to make them more alien-ish. Same guy," Walker wrote on X.
Referring to two corpses shown to the US officials and the government of Mexico, another social media user said that it seemed there were larger beings of the same species than them, "which concludes that the two unveiled corpses of aliens are more likely to be children or that they were in their adolescent stage by the time they died". "The hand of the 3rd Specimen alone is 45 CM long."
Nick Moseder said that he truly did not know what to make of Maussan's claims.
Another user said that even though he believed that the universe was too large for humans to be alone, he was also extremely skeptical about the recent revelations from Mexico. "We've all seen alien autopsy and all those "experts" that they brought out and paraded around saying it was legit only to be proven wrong."
