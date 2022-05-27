Aryan Khan case: Govt directs action against Sameer Wankhede for "shoddy investigation"

Government on Friday ordered the Competent Authority to take appropriate action against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede for his "shoddy investigation" into last year's drugs on cruise' case in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested and spent 22 days in jail.

The government is already taking action in the case of Wankhede's fake caste certificate case.

The development comes just hours after NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, noting that he and five others had not been named due to a ''lack of sufficient evidence''.

NCB chief S N Pradhan said, "We have gone by the principle of evidence." ''We found physical and circumstantial evidence against 14 persons and against six there was insufficient evidence,'' Pradhan said in Delhi.

Aryan Khan was released on October 30 from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, 26 days after he was arrested in connection with the drugs case, after being granted bail.



The NCB submitted its chargesheet before the registry and the special NDPS court will take cognizance after verification of the documents.

In March this year, the special court had granted the probe agency a 60-day extension to file the chargesheet.

Arrests in the case were made by the NCB zonal office under its former director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

On November 6 last year, the NCB headquarters removed Wankhede from the probe and transferred the case and five more from Mumbai to a Delhi-based SIT formed under its deputy director-general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey and agencies)