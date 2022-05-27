NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in cruise drugs bust case 

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the cruise drug bust case. The central agency has not filed any chargesheet against Aryan and five others citing the lack of evidence.

The NCB said in a press note, “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.”

The note further reads, “Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

Sources within the NCB told India Today that the charges against Aryan Khan have been dropped as the central agency could not find any evidence linking the starkid to any international drugs trafficking syndicate. As per these sources, drugs discovered from multiple accused was shown as single recovery.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case found that several irregularities were committed during the raid on the Cordelia yacht, adding there was no need to take Aryan Khan’s phone in custody during the raids.A departmental inquiry can also be initiated against the officials who raided the Cordelia ship, as per these sources.

On October 3 last year, Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs case on a Mumbai cruise. Munmum Dhamecha and Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant were also arrested, a day after the raid.

He was granted bail on October 28 after remaining in custody for 26 days. Aryan Khan and several others were arrested and accused of consumption and conspiracy among other charges.

Aryan Khan was placed under arrest for “involvement in consumption, sale and purchase” of contraband. Helmed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the NCB Mumbai team raided a cruise ship off the city coast after receiving a tip-off on October 2 last year.