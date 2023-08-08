Ashok Gehlot's big move on women safety: 'No govt jobs for rape accused, history sheeters in Rajasthan'

In a move aimed at reducing crime against women, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that no government jobs will be given to rape accused and history sheeters in the state. In a tweet, he said the state government has decided that individuals involved in harassment, attempts of sexual misconduct, and accused of sexual offenses, as well as history sheeters, will be barred from government jobs.

"For this record of miscreants will also be kept in police stations like history sheeters and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government/police," Gehlot said, adding that social boycott of "such anti-social elements" is necessary.

राज्य सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, दुष्कर्म के प्रयास एवं दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों एवं मनचलों को सरकारी नौकरियों से प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मनचलों का भी पुलिस थानों में हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की तरह रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा एवं राज्य सरकार/ पुलिस द्वारा जारी… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2023

Gehlot's announcement comes amid allegations by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that attacks on women have risen in Rajasthan under the current dispensation. This also comes just days after a 14-year-old girl in the Bhilwara district was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Rajasthan.

The chief minister termed the incident as "tragic" and said the police took quick action in the matter and efforts were being made to give strict punishment to the accused at the earliest. He also informed the police have so far arrested seven accused in the heinous incident of Bhilwara. "These accused will be given severe punishment as soon as possible by presenting a charge-sheet in minimum time in a fast track court," Gehlot had tweeted.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed, and later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara. The incident happened when she had gone to graze cattle. Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in the case so far. A married minor and a teenager have also been apprehended, the news agency PTI reported citing police.

During a review meeting of the law and order situation, the chief minister asked the police to keep a record of habitual lawbreakers so that action, including depriving them of government jobs, could be taken.

According to an official statement, Gehlot instructed the police officials to take tough action against criminal-minded people by launching a special campaign. He also directed strict action against bars and nightclubs that remain open beyond scheduled hours.

The chief minister said besides taking action against managers and owners, the licences of such outlets will be cancelled for violating the rules.



