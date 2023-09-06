scorecardresearch
Asia Cup 2023: Floodlight failure briefly stops Pakistan-Bangladesh match; netizens say 'PCB can't even manage even 4 matches'

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing their last group-stage match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. At around 7:00 pm, one of the floodgates stopped working following which players walked off the field.

Asia Cup 2023: Floodlight failure during the Pakistan-Bangladesh match on Wednesday evoked hilarious reactions from social media users who said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cannot manage even four games in the country. Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing their first Super-4 match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. At around 7:00 pm, one of the floodgates stopped working following which players walked off the field. About ten minutes later, floodlight came up and the game resumed.

But during the brief period when the game was halted, social media was flooded with reactions. Jaanvi, one social media user, said Pakistan was not even able to manage one match, how they would have managed the entire Asia Cup. "4 matches toh manage nahi ho rahi inse, poori Asia Cup ghanta karenge."

Pakistan was the host country this year for the Asia Cup but the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) went for a hybrid model under which Sri Lanka was given 9 matches. However, due to rain in Sri Lanka, the PCB earlier this week asked the ACC to shift the remaining matches to Pakistan.  

Tasneem Khatai said that in Sri Lanka, games were stopped due to nature's interruption. "...idhar to management hi bakwas hai...4 match to dhang se host nhi hue aur pura Asia Cup host krwana tha (here, management is bad, they can't host 4 matches properly but they wanted to host the entire Asia Cup).

Another user wrote: "One user Floodlight failed in Lahore just like how their govt failed."

Devendra Singh Kaswa, whose bio describes him as a field commander in special forces, had an interesting take as he said floodlight failure happened due to a power cut as the PCB did not pay its electricity bill.

 

Published on: Sep 06, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
