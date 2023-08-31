Asia Cup 2023: 'We're fully booked ahead of India-Pakistan match,' says Kandy hotelier

Asia Cup 2023: In Sri Lanka's Kandy, hotel bookings have surged ahead of the crucial India vs Pakistan match, which is scheduled for Saturday (September 2). Sri Lanka, whose economy has not been doing well since the pandemic struck the island nation, is expected to see a spike in tourism and hospitality business due to Asia Cup 2023, which will continue till September 17. Sri Lanka will be hosting nine matches in two of its major cities - Colombo and Kandy.

The much-awaited contest between two Asian arch-rivals - India and Pakistan - will be played at Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the match, hotels and resorts in Kandy are fully booked. Speaking to news agency PTI, Lanka Vilas Holiday Resort MD Lanka Abhayvardhana said that the people were getting ready for the India and Pakistan match. "We've been receiving enquiries for a month but unfortunately, we are fully booked," she said.

"It's amazing to see this after a long time. Even now we are going through an economic crisis," Abhayvardhana said referring to months-long economic crisis due to the Covid pandemic that badly hurt tourism - a key source of revenue.

A person told the news agency that he came from Canada to watch the India-Pakistan match, "but unfortunately we couldn't find a ticket here". "These tickets are very expensive...Accommodation and everything are very expensive. All the hotels are booked here so I couldn't find any place," he said.

Meanwhile, there are fears that rain may interrupt the India-Pakistan match on Saturday. Sri Lanka's central weather forecasting agency has predicted rains in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces. Kandy is in the Central province of Sri Lanka. "Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts."