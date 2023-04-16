Atiq Ahmed murder: Asaduddin Owaisi demands SC-monitored probe; Section 144 imposed in UP   

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government for the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Both were shot dead by three assailants last late evening when police were taking them for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. The entire incident was caught on camera and the attackers were arrested.

"UP's BJP govt has a role in this. Supreme Court-monitored investigation should be done and a committee should be formed. No officer from Uttar Pradesh should be included in the committee," he said while speaking to reporters.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that this was a 'cold-blooded' murder. "This incident raises a big question about law and order. After this will the public have any faith in the constitution and Law & order of the country?" he asked.

"I have always been saying that BJP in Uttar Pradesh is not running the government by the rule of law but by the rule of the gun," Owaisi said.

On Saturday, soon after the incident, the parliamentarian had in a tweet said Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. "Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder."

Today, the AIMIM chief demanded the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath. "The Supreme Court (should) form a team and investigate this matter. We also demand all police officers present there should be removed from service," he said.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj DM and Police Commissioner's convoy patrolled the area where Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday.

Immediately after the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. He also instructed the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

Security has been beefed up in Mau and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.