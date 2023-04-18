'Avoid gathering, don't take antibiotics': West Bengal govt issues advisory as Covid cases surge

Amid a surge in Covid cases, the West Bengal government on Tuesday issued an advisory to prevent the further spread of the infection. In the advisory, the health department said the current strains of Covid in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. However, the disease may aggravate to cause complications in the very elderly, people with co-morbidities (diseases of heart, kidney, liver, lung, and diabetes), and people with compromised immunity (cancer patients, HIV positive, and people on long-course steroids).

The health department listed some steps for people to avoid any complications from Covid.

- Crowed or mass gatherings to be avoided as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with co-morbidities.

- If compelled to enter a crowd or travel in mass transit, use a proper mask irrespective of age.

- Covid virus is inactivated to a great extent by soaps/sanitisers. So, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer.

- While coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief/tissue or with your elbow. Do not spit indiscriminately in public places.

- Very old people, persons with co-morbidity, or pregnant ladies should keep away from individuals suffering from fever and cold/cough.

- Take the precaution (booster) dose of Covid vaccine if you have not already taken it so far.

- If you develop fever with a sore throat/cough/cold, do not feel shy to report for a Covid test.

- If you are Covid positive, stay in isolation at home for one week. Follow the Home Management Guidelines for Covid. (Refer to the website www.wbhealth.gov.in - Novel Corona Virus Guideline).

- If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling short of breath (or oxygen saturation keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately.

- If a young child or person at higher risk (see above) turns Covid positive, he/she must be taken to a hospital/doctor without any delay.

- Do not take antibiotics or cough syrups without medical advice.

Bengal reported 90 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the highest in about six months. With this, the number of active cases has now gone up to 641 in the state. While the number of cases might be low, the positivity rate jumped over 10 per cent in three districts - Kolkata, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling.