Bajaj Finance launches financial education initiative 'Har Time EMI On Time'

Bajaj Finserv Limited's lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited on Friday announced the launch of its public awareness initiative 'Har Time EMI On Time'. This digital campaign aims to drive awareness around the need and benefits of adopting good financial habits for a healthy financial future.

In a statement, the company said that the campaign seeks to educate the public at large about the benefits of paying their monthly loan EMIs on time and the negative side effects of missing their loan payments on their overall financial health in the long run.

The campaign also focuses on the importance of adopting a disciplined habit of ensuring to adhere to payment commitments in order to enjoy the benefits of various financial offerings available in the market.

Through the campaign, the customers and the general public will be made aware of the various consequences of non-payment or late payment of instalments. It will further draw attention to the need of making timely repayments to boost one's credit score, as it may have an impact on making future borrowings easier.

The digital, multi-lingual campaign will be seen across all the digital properties of Bajaj Finance Limited such as website, social media platforms, customer portal, IVR, mobile app, and other media infotainment channels.

'Har Time EMI On Time' is an extension of Bajaj Finance's original educational series, 'ABC of EMI' launched during the observance of the Financial Literacy Week in February 2022. It articulated the simplified meaning of EMI and the various factors associated with it such as interest rate, zero down payment, credit score etc.