BCCI launches Team India's new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup. See pic

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Sunday released an all-new jersey for the Indian cricket team for T20. "To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by MPL," the BCCI said in a tweet. The MPL is an official kit partner for Team India.

This comes just weeks before the T20 World Cup, which is set to begin from October 16.

Earlier this month, the cricket control board announced India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Before the World Cup, the Men in Blue will square off with the Australian team, which is visiting India. They will play a three-match T20 Series from September 20.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.