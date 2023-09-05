'Bharat has power': Virender Sehwag shares Sadhguru's 'wonderful explanation' on science behind the name; WATCH

Amid buzz that the Centre may rename the country's name from India to Bharat, former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday shared a video of Sadhguru who explained the science behind the name. Sehwag backs the idea of changing the country's name to Bharat. Sadhguru, too, has advocated on several occasions to change the country's name to Bharat.

In the video which is from 2014, Sadhguru says the name has a sound that has power, and Bharat has power. "Bha means sensation out of which comes emotion. R means raga or tune, which is already set. You can not set the tune, existence has already set the tune, and now you just have to find the rhythm, which is the 'taal'. If you find the right rhythm, you are a fantastic human being. If you miss the rhythm, you are crushed by the process of life. So we called this nation, Bha.Ra.Ta. One of the great kings of the past was Bharata. People say the country is named after him - No. He is named after the country."

Sadhguru was in conversation with former IPS officer Kiran Bedi. When asked whether the country made a mistake in changing the name from Bharat to India, Sadhguru said: "A serious mistake. Because whenever any conquering forces occupy a nation, the first thing they do they will change your name - this is a technique of dominance. If you look at history, when they (the British) imported African people, the first thing they did at the port was that they changed their names. Their names were taken away and some silly names were given. That is what has been done to us."

In this video from 2014, a wonderful explanation by @SadhguruJV on the science behind the name, and importance of calling our country Bharat.



The country getting renamed Bharat will happen through Parliament, but this World Cup our Team must play with the name “Bharat” @JayShah pic.twitter.com/h7vTW88whB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

The spiritual leader said that India does not mean anything. "So If I give a meaningless name (to you), you will become a meaningless stupid person in front of me because I have a meaningful name, tradition, and culture, and you have nothing. So in that context, we have become India." He said the concept of a nation must sink into everybody's mind. "Because the nation is just an idea, when this idea burns through your mind and sinks into your heart, your passion is risen towards that then you have a real nation, otherwise nation is just on paper - this is an unfortunate reality for us right now. At least when they (the British) left in 1957, the first thing we should have done is - change the name in such a way that it resonates in everybody's mind. You are using an English name for an Indian nation."

Sadhguru further says that he would like to request the present Prime Minister to rename this country in a way that reverberates in everybody's hearts. "Whenever one utters a name, it is a sound and the meaning is only a psychological thing. Leave the meaning, the sound is existential and it has power. Bharat has power. This power has to reverberate through everybody's hearts."

Earlier in the day, India Today reported that the Centre may bring a bill in the upcoming special session to change the country's name to Bharat. This came after a dinner invite from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to G20 delegations was sent in the name of 'President of Bharat'.