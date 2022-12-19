BJP leader compares PM Modi with French President Macron after FIFA World Cup loss; here's why

French President Emmanuel Macron has won millions of hearts with his gesture after France lost to Argentina in the Fifa World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar. France's star player Kylian Mbappé scored two quick goals to bring France back into the game, which was dominated by Lionel Messi's Argentina since the start.

The defeat had broken star striker Mbappé. After the defeat, Macron, who was in Qatar to watch the final, came down to the field to console the distraught Mbappé. Macron's image of consoling Mbappé has gone viral on social media, with many saying great leaders back their people in difficult times.

Messi won the World Cup, while Macron won the Hearts.



PM Modi consoling then ISRO Chief K Sivan after the failure of Chandrayan-2 will forever remain in our minds.



Great Leaders stand rock solid with their people.

That iconic image of Macron with Mbappe at Lussail Stadium, where the final was played, has reminded a somewhat similar incident in India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the then head of the country's space research agency, K Sivan, after the hard landing of Chandrayan-2.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Monday shared an image of Prime Minister Modi with then ISRO chief K Sivan. In a tweet, he said: "Messi won the World Cup, while Macron won the Hearts. PM Modi consoling then ISRO Chief K Sivan after the failure of Chandrayan-2 will forever remain in our minds."

ISRO's Chandrayan-2 mission was launched in July 2019 with the objective to carry out a soft landing on the moon. The launch vehicle carried an orbiter, ‘Vikram’ lander and ‘Pragyan’ rover. Vikram was land on the moon in September but it hard landed within 500 m of the designated landing site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at ISRO's control centre to witness the historic moment but left after the connection was lost, returned the next day to address the scientists there. As he prepared to leave the centre, K Sivan got emotional and broke down. At that moment, PM Modi hugged him and consoled him.

